Thierry SELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thierry SELLIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    DOMMARIEN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    30 dÃ©c. 1968 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Plutôt musicien que cheminot !

  • Profession :

    Agent sncf

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages