Thierry TISSOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE ANNE- Nantes 1976 - 1979
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE BON PORT- Nantes 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Saint-stanislas- Nantes 1984 - 1993
-
Collège Saint-stanislas- Nantes 1984 - 1988
-
IUT GEII- Nantes 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Apolink- Nantes 1996 - 2001
-
LA MUTUELLE ATLANTIQUE- Nantes 2002 - 2002
-
Spheria- Nantes 2003 - 2003
-
Exacompta Clairefontaine (Papeteries De Clairefontaine)- PARIS 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry TISSOT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINTE LUCE SUR LOIRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 nov. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou,
Alors forcemment ça fait longtemps que l'on ne s'est pas vu , que devenez vous ? :)
Profession :
Responsable SystÃ¨me et RÃ©seaux
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry TISSOT a reconnu Thierry TISSOT sur la photo CE1-CE2
-
Thierry TISSOT a reconnu Thierry TISSOT sur la photo 5ème B
-
Thierry TISSOT a reconnu Thierry TISSOT sur la photo 5ème B
-
Thierry TISSOT a reconnu Thierry TISSOT sur la photo CE1-CE2