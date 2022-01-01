RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie d'AmiensLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie d'Amiens
Thomas BOGAERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame- Noyon 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Agricole Privé Robert Schuman- Chauny 1990 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas BOGAERT
-
Vit à :
LIBERMONT, France
-
Né le :
6 déc. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agriculteur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Thomas BOGAERT a reconnu Thomas BOGAERT sur la photo CM2
-
Thomas BOGAERT a reconnu Thomas BOGAERT sur la photo CM1
-
Thomas BOGAERT a ajouté Lycée Agricole Privé Robert Schuman à son parcours scolaire
-
Thomas BOGAERT a ajouté Collège Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire