Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • MASTERFOODS  - ContrÃ´leur de gestion (ContrÃ´le de gestion)

     -  Haguenau 1998 - 1999

  • 3m Company  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  CERGY 1999 - 2003

  • AOL EUROPE  - Marketing Manager EMEA (Marketing)

     -  Londres 2004 - 2008

  • AOL TIME WARNER

     -  Neuilly sur seine 2004 - 2008

  • BBC WORLDWIDE  - Head of Marketing (Marketing)

     -  London 2008 - 2010

  • Wunderman  - Digital Consultant NOKIA (Marketing)

     -  Londres 2011 - 2011

  • Intent Hq  - Head of Marketing and Communications (Marketing)

     -  Londres 2012 - 2012

  • Justgo  - Marketing Director (Marketing)

     -  Londres 2012 - 2012

  • Wise Yeti  - Digital Strategist and Founder (Marketing)

     -  Londres 2013 - 2015

  • RATCHET  - Digital Strategist and Managing Partner

     -  London 2015 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thomas DORTEL

  • Vit Ã  :

    LONDON, Royaume-Uni

  • NÃ© le :

    22 avril 1974 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'habite a Londres depuis 2006 et je suis partner dans la creative agency (specialisee en web et video) RATCHET (www.weareratchet.com)

  • Profession :

    Digital Strategist and Founder

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Voyages