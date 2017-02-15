Thomas DORTEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
EAC TENNIS- Evreux 1974 - 2006
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole V. Hugo- Evreux 1978 - 1979
-
ECOLE LE PUITS CARRE- Evreux 1979 - 1984
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE MUSIQUE- Evreux 1983 - 1991
-
Ecole V. Hugo- Evreux 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Paul Bert- Evreux 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Aristide Briand- Evreux 1988 - 1991
-
Université De Caen- Caen 1991 - 1996
-
Université De Caen- Caen 1997 - 1998
-
Essec - Eme- La dÃ©fense 2004 - 2005
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 105- Evreux 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
MASTERFOODS - ContrÃ´leur de gestion (ContrÃ´le de gestion)- Haguenau 1998 - 1999
-
3m Company - Chef de produit (Marketing)- CERGY 1999 - 2003
-
AOL EUROPE - Marketing Manager EMEA (Marketing)- Londres 2004 - 2008
-
AOL TIME WARNER- Neuilly sur seine 2004 - 2008
-
BBC WORLDWIDE - Head of Marketing (Marketing)- London 2008 - 2010
-
Wunderman - Digital Consultant NOKIA (Marketing)- Londres 2011 - 2011
-
Intent Hq - Head of Marketing and Communications (Marketing)- Londres 2012 - 2012
-
Justgo - Marketing Director (Marketing)- Londres 2012 - 2012
-
Wise Yeti - Digital Strategist and Founder (Marketing)- Londres 2013 - 2015
-
RATCHET - Digital Strategist and Managing Partner- London 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thomas DORTEL
-
Vit Ã :
LONDON, Royaume-Uni
-
NÃ© le :
22 avril 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'habite a Londres depuis 2006 et je suis partner dans la creative agency (specialisee en web et video) RATCHET (www.weareratchet.com)
Profession :
Digital Strategist and Founder
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Thomas DORTEL a reconnu Thomas DORTEL sur la photo TD 1a33'4a
-
Thomas DORTEL a ajoutÃ© EAC TENNIS Ã son parcours sportif
-
Thomas DORTEL a ajoutÃ© AOL TIME WARNER Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thomas DORTEL a ajoutÃ© RATCHET Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thomas DORTEL a ajoutÃ© Wise Yeti Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thomas DORTEL a ajoutÃ© Justgo Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thomas DORTEL a ajoutÃ© Intent Hq Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thomas DORTEL a ajoutÃ© Wunderman Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thomas DORTEL a ajoutÃ© Freelance Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thomas DORTEL a reconnu Thomas DORTEL sur la photo 1ère S1A233A4A