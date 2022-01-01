Thomas GEOFFROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
LA PERALLIERE- Villeurbanne 1973 - 1975
Collège Godefroy De Bouillon- Boulogne sur mer 1980 - 1982
ECOLE GODEFROY DE BOUILLON- Boulogne sur mer 1980 - 1982
Collège Paul Eluard- Saint etienne au mont 1982 - 1983
ECOLE HAFFREINGUE CHANLAIRE- Boulogne sur mer 1984 - 1990
Lycée Haffreingue Chanlaire- Boulogne sur mer 1984 - 1989
Collège Catholique Haffreingue Chanlaire- Boulogne sur mer 1984 - 1990
NAZARETH- Boulogne sur mer 1988 - 1989
Lycée Haffreingue Chanlaire- Boulogne sur mer 1989 - 1990
Ifsi Tenon 20°- Paris la defense 1992 - 1995
Ifmk Berck- Berck 1997 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thomas GEOFFROY
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Russie
