RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Thomas GIDROL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE OZANAM- Lyon 1970 - 1975
-
Collège Ampère- Lyon 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Ampère Bourse- Lyon 1980 - 1983
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon 1983 - 1987
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Cgi Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1990 - 1999
-
Ibm - International Business Machines - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas GIDROL
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Né le :
2 oct. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 3 enfants
Profession :
Manager de projets informatiques
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible