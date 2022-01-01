Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fleury-les-Aubrais dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Thomas GILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thomas GILLE

  • Vit à :

    FLEURY LES AUBRAIS, France

  • Né le :

    31 janv. 1978 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous !!
    Si vous me reconnaissez, n'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un petit mot ;-)

  • Profession :

    Fonctionnaire

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :