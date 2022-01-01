RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fleury-les-Aubrais dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Thomas GILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire Jean Pierre Blanchard- Les andelys 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Roger Gaudeau- Les andelys 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Et Lycée Professionnel Jean Moulin- Les andelys 1993 - 1996
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Le havre 1996 - 1998
-
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre 1996 - 1998
-
3il (Institut D'ingenierie Informatique)- Limoges 1998 - 2001
-
Institut D'ingénierie Informatique De Limoges- Limoges 1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Nixdorf (Siemens) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PLAISIR 1998 - 1998
-
Eure (Crédit Agricole) - Informaticien (Informatique)- EVREUX 2000 - 2000
-
Sopra - Informaticien (Informatique)- ORLEANS 2001 - 2001
-
Ernst & Young (Capgemini) - Informaticien (Informatique)- ORLEANS 2001 - 2002
-
CENTRE DES IMPOTS - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Les andelys 2003 - 2003
-
LAFARGE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Bernieres sur seine 2003 - 2003
-
CERSIAT - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Le kremlin bicetre 2004 - 2006
-
DCTEI - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Le kremlin bicetre 2004 - 2006
-
Cersiat-bdi - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris 2004 - 2006
-
Direction Centrale Des Télécomunications Et De L'informatique (Dctei) - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Le kremlin bicetre 2004 - 2006
-
Direction Centrale Des Télécomunications Et De L'informatique - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Le kremlin bicetre 2004 - 2006
-
Ministère De La Defense - Ingénieur d'études (Informatique)- Le kremlin bicetre 2004 - maintenant
-
CPSIAT - Ingénieur d'études (Informatique)- Le kremlin bicetre 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas GILLE
-
Vit à :
FLEURY LES AUBRAIS, France
-
Né le :
31 janv. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous !!
Si vous me reconnaissez, n'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un petit mot ;-)
Profession :
Fonctionnaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2