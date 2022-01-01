RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Loos dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE ADELE- Tourcoing 1978 - 1981
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME IMMACULEE- Tourcoing 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Notre-dame Immaculée- Tourcoing 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Automobile Et Transports- Marcq en baroeul 1992 - 1995
Parcours club
-
MJC MALCENSE- Tourcoing 1984 - 1986
-
SAINT MICHEL TOURCOING- Tourcoing 1987 - 1993
-
E.s. Ennequin-loos- Loos 2005 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
5°rcs- Baden baden 1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas KNOCKAERT
-
Vit à :
LOOS, France
-
Né le :
25 févr. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Carrossier peintre
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible