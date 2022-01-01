RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Metz dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Thomas LE BOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN DE LA FONTAINE- Wissous 1987 - 1991
-
Collège Sainte-marie La Croix- Antony 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Sainte-marie- Antony 1995 - 1999
-
Deug Science De La Matiere - Faculte Des Sciences - Orsay- Orsay 1999 - 2003
-
INSTITUT DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUE DE GRENOBLE- Grenoble 2003 - 2006
Parcours club
-
NANBUDO- Orsay 2000 - 2003
-
SECTION NANBUDO- Bagneux 2000 - 2003
-
LTNG- Antony 2001 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
LINDAUER DORNIER GMBH - Stagiaire (Autre)- Lindau (kulmbach) 2005 - 2005
-
Arcelormittal - Ingénieur de recherche (Technique)- MAIZIERES LES METZ 2006 - 2007
-
Segula Technologies Automotive - Animateur Délai Prototype (PSA Tremery) (Production)- Voisins le bretonneux 2008 - maintenant
-
SNOP - Chef de Projets (Technique)- Villepinte 2011 - 2017
-
Marquardt - Chef de Projets (Technique)- Rietheim (tuttlingen) 2017 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Yacht Club Du Pecq- Le pecq 2015 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas LE BOT
-
Vit à :
VILLINGEN-SCHWENNINGEN, Allemagne
-
Né en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projets
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Thomas LE BOT a ajouté Yacht Club Du Pecq à son parcours associatif
-
Thomas LE BOT a ajouté Marquardt à son parcours professionnel
-
Thomas LE BOT a ajouté SNOP à son parcours professionnel