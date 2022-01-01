RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã BesanÃ§on dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Honore Chapuis (Arlay)- Arlay 1988 - 1996
-
Collège Gilbert Cousin- Nozeroy 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Polyvalent Paul-emile Victor- Champagnole 2000 - 2005
-
UFR SMP- Besancon
PCEM12005 - 2007
-
UFR SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUES- Besancon 2007 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thomas MALAISÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
BESANCON, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 sept. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande
