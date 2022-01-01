RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Forges-les-Eaux dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE VALMY- Valmy 1983 - 1989
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Le havre 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Porte Océane- Le havre 1993 - 1996
-
IUT GEA OPTION FC- Le havre 1996 - 1998
-
ISPP- Mont saint aignan 1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
INVOKE- Mont saint aignan 2001 - 2002
-
Axe Consultants- Mont saint aignan 2002 - 2002
-
Les Transports Duval- Louviers 2004 - 2005
-
RESSORTS MASSELIN- Le petit quevilly 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thomas MORICE
-
Vit Ã :
FORGES LES EAUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 aoÃ»t 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
