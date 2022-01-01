RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Alençon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Moulin (Le Neubourg)- Le neubourg 1991 - 1995
-
ECOLE DE BRAY- Bray 1995 - 1996
-
Collège Pierre Corneille- Le neubourg
6ème1996 - 1997
-
Collège Georges D'amboise- Gaillon
5ème à 3ème1997 - 2000
-
Lycée André Malraux- Gaillon 2000 - 2003
-
Dut Carrières Sociales- Le havre
DUT CS option Animation Sociale2003 - 2006
-
I.l.i.s (Institut Lillois D'ingénierie De La Santé)- Lille
Licence Pro Intervention Sociale option Médiation Sociale (Gestion des conflits et communication)2009 - 2010
-
Irfss Basse Normandie Croix-rouge Française- Alencon
Diplôme d'Etat Assistant de Service Social2013 - 2016
Parcours entreprise
-
UNIVERSITE DU HAVRE - Animateur sportif / accompagnant étudiants en situation dehandicap (Administratif)- Le havre 2006 - 2010
-
Foyer De L'enfance - éducateur sportif (Autre)- Alencon 2010 - 2011
-
Bpm - Conseiller en insertion (Autre)- 2011 - 2012
-
Crfa - Ufcv - Conseiller en insertion (Autre)- Alencon 2012 - 2013
-
Mecs Les Petits Chatelets - Elève assistant social (Autre)- Alencon 2015 - 2015
-
Mecs Les Petits Chatelets - Assistant social (Autre)- Alencon 2016 - 2016
-
MDPH - Assistant social (Autre)- Alencon 2016 - 2017
-
Conseil Départemental De L'orne - Assistant social (Autre)- Alencon 2017 - 2017
-
Education Nationale 61 - Assistant social (Autre)- Alencon 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas NOTTRELET
-
Vit à :
ALENCON, France
-
Né le :
6 déc. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistant de service Social
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
