Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Marcel Ayme- Saint florentin 1999 - 2003
-
Cfa Lycee De Champignelles- Champignelles 2003 - 2005
-
LYCEE FORESTIER DE CROGNY- Les loges margueron 2005 - 2007
-
CFPPA CHATEAUFARINE- Besancon 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas PEYRONNON
-
Vit à :
ST MAMMÈS, France
-
Né le :
4 avril 1988 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
