Thomas PICARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte-marie Bastide- Bordeaux 1981 - 1990
-
Collège Sainte-marie De La Bastide- Bordeaux 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Privé Sainte-marie De La Bastide- Bordeaux 1994 - 1998
-
Université Bordeaux I- Bordeaux 1998 - 1999
Parcours club
-
COQS ROUGES- Bordeaux 1985 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
BOYER SA - Ouvrier (Production)- Gradignan 1998 - 1998
-
BOYER SA - Ouvrier (Production)- Gradignan 1999 - 1999
-
GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montréal 2000 - 2006
-
Onehertz - Développeur (Informatique)- Montréal 2006 - maintenant
-
Québécor Média - Développeur (Informatique)- Montréal 2007 - 2008
-
Lc Média - Développeur (Informatique)- Beloeil 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas PICARD
-
Vit à :
MONTRÉAL, Canada
-
Né en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Programmeur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3