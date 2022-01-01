Thomas PICARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • BOYER SA  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Gradignan 1998 - 1998

  • BOYER SA  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Gradignan 1999 - 1999

  • GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Montréal 2000 - 2006

  • Onehertz  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Montréal 2006 - maintenant

  • Québécor Média  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Montréal 2007 - 2008

  • Lc Média  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Beloeil 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thomas PICARD

  • Vit à :

    MONTRÉAL, Canada

  • Né en :

    1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Programmeur

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

