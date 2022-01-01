Thomas PIDOUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
CLUB DES NAGEURS DU MANS- Le mans 1985 - 2009
-
LA ROCHE SUR YON NATATION- La roche sur yon 2006 - 2007
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Menanteau (Dompierre Sur Yon)- Dompierre sur yon 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Haxo- La roche sur yon 1990 - 1994
-
Collège Des Gondoliers- La roche sur yon 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- La roche sur yon 1994 - 1998
-
Creps D'aquitaine- Talence 1998 - 2000
-
CFP- Perpignan 2001 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas PIDOUX
-
Vit à :
LE TAMPON, La Réunion
-
Né le :
23 oct. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Aucune information disponible