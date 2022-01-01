RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fesches-le-Châtel dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Thomas RIDEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Rondelot (Fesches Le Chatel)- Fesches le chatel 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Privé Sainte-marie- Belfort 1997 - 2002
-
Lycée Privé Sainte-marie- Belfort 2002 - 2003
-
Lycée Privé Notre-dame Des Anges- Belfort 2003 - 2004
-
Lycée Le Grand Chênois- Montbeliard 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Wwebdesign - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vieux charmont 2005 - maintenant
-
Data Secours - Gérant de société (Direction générale)- Montbeliard 2011 - 2013
-
PEUGEOT JAPY - Tourneur (Production)- Audincourt 2013 - 2015
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas RIDEY
-
Vit à :
FESCHES LE CHATEL, France
-
Né le :
18 avril 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Community manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Thomas RIDEY a ajouté PEUGEOT JAPY à son parcours professionnel