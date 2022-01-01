Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fesches-le-Châtel dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Thomas RIDEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Wwebdesign  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Vieux charmont 2005 - maintenant

  • Data Secours  - Gérant de société (Direction générale)

     -  Montbeliard 2011 - 2013

  • PEUGEOT JAPY  - Tourneur (Production)

     -  Audincourt 2013 - 2015

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thomas RIDEY

  • Vit à :

    FESCHES LE CHATEL, France

  • Né le :

    18 avril 1985 (36 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Community manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :