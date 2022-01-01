RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Macon 1988 - 1992
Collège Notre-dame- Macon 1992 - 1996
Lycée Lamartine- Macon 1996 - 1999
Prépa Hec Saint-just- Lyon 1999 - 2000
IUP MANAGEMENT- Lyon 2001 - 2003
IUP DE LYON I- Villeurbanne 2001 - 2003
UCE- Birmingham 2002 - 2002
ESC LILLE MASTERE DE MARKETING DIRECT- Euralille 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
Ldlc.com- Lyon 2001 - 2001
PHILIPS- Helsinki 2002 - 2002
Topachat.com- Limonest 2003 - 2003
Alapage.com- VILLIERS SUR MARNE 2003 - 2004
BUSINESS INTERACTIF- Clichy 2004 - 2005
Pixmania.com - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- Paris 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Thomas SAUZEDDE
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né le :
17 avril 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello à tous
J'espère que je serais amené à voir et revoir bcp de personnes via le net et le monde réel !
Profession :
Responsable Pole projet marketing
Situation familiale :
célibataire