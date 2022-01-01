RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Thomas SEVIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES BUTTES- Grenoble 1990 - 1991
-
école La Rampe- Grenoble 1991 - 1995
-
Collège Villeneuve- Grenoble 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée André Argouges- Grenoble
Bac S option SI1999 - 2002
-
Iut1 Gtr- Grenoble
DUT GTR puis CQPM CTIC2002 - 2004
-
Mdp (Maison De La Production)- Moirans
CQPM CTIC2004 - 2005
-
Centre Universitaire D'éducation Et De Formation D'adultes- Saint martin d'heres
Promo GI322005 - 2007
-
Polytech'grenoble- Saint martin d'heres 2005 - 2007
-
Cuefa-dest Informatique- Saint martin d'heres 2005 - 2007
-
CUEFA- Saint martin d'heres
Promo GI322005 - 2007
-
CUEFA- Grenoble
Promo GI322005 - 2007
-
CNAM GRENOBLE- Saint martin d'heres
Promo GI322005 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
RFI INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Seyssinet pariset 2004 - 2005
-
Caterpillar - Informaticien (Informatique)- GRENOBLE 2005 - 2007
-
GINDRE DUCHAVANY- Pont de cheruy 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas SEVIN
-
Vit à :
GRENOBLE, France
-
Né en :
1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
CV disponible ici : http://t.sevin.pro.free.fr
Profession :
Administrateur Réseaux et Systèmes
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible