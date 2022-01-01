Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Thomas SEVIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thomas SEVIN

  • Vit à :

    GRENOBLE, France

  • Né en :

    1984 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    CV disponible ici : http://t.sevin.pro.free.fr

  • Profession :

    Administrateur Réseaux et Systèmes

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages