RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle au CrÃ¨s dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Thomas TEISSIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie Sainte Bernadette- Saint jean du bruel 1988 - 2003
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Teyran)- Teyran 1991 - 1996
-
Collège De La Voie Domitienne- Le cres 1996 - 1997
-
Collège De La Salle- Montpellier 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Pierre Rouge- Montpellier 2001 - 2003
-
Lycée Mermoz- Montpellier 2003 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thomas TEISSIER
-
Vit Ã :
LE CRÃˆS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Thomas TEISSIER a reconnu Guillaume CLAIRET sur la photo le quatuor en classe bleue a sètes
-
Thomas TEISSIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Mermoz Ã son parcours scolaire