RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-Georges-de-Livoye dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Tielande ORURRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Avranches)- Avranches 1972 - 1974
-
Collège Challemel Lacour- Avranches 1975 - 1978
Parcours club
-
PLA- Avranches 1974 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Pharmacie Burgot - Apprentie (Autre)- Avranches 1980 - 1986
-
Pharmacie Dadu - PrÃ©paratrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Granville 1987 - 1988
-
Pharmacie Dosne - PrÃ©paratrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Joinville le pont 1992 - 1998
-
Pharmacie Jehanin - PrÃ©paratrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Saint james 2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Tielande ORURRE
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT GEORGES DE LIVOYE, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 oct. 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Preparatrice en pharmacie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Tielande ORURRE a reconnu Catherine LEPESANT sur la photo 3ème