RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Thiais dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Tien Dung NGUYEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
IUT DE VILLETANEUSE- Villetaneuse 1981 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Skf - Svenska Kullagerfabriken - Informaticien (Informatique)- CLAMART
Chef de Projet1984 - 2001
-
EDS ANSWARE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Massy
Chef de Projets2001 - maintenant
-
Hewlett Packard - Consultant (Informatique)-
Consultant SI2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Tien Dung NGUYEN
-
Vit à :
THIAIS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Consultant in Strategy and Information System
Profession :
Consultant
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Tien Dung NGUYEN a ajouté Hewlett Packard à son parcours professionnel