Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Amiens dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Timothée CARTON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Timothée CARTON

  • Vit à :

    AMIENS, France

  • Né le :

    14 déc. 1983 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Commercial

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :