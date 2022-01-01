Timothee SCHMITT (TIMOTHEE SCHMITT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA TOURNIERE- Antibes 1997 - 1999
-
Collège Pierre Bertone- Antibes 1999 - 2004
-
Lycée Jacques Audiberti- Antibes 2004 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
LES PAPILLONS BLANCS DE BERGERAC- Bergerac 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Timothee SCHMITT (TIMOTHEE SCHMITT)
-
Vit à :
LA FORCE, France
-
Né le :
18 juin 1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Timothee SCHMITT (TIMOTHEE SCHMITT) a ajouté LES PAPILLONS BLANCS DE BERGERAC à son parcours professionnel
-
Timothee SCHMITT (TIMOTHEE SCHMITT) a ajouté Lycée Jacques Audiberti à son parcours scolaire
-
Timothee SCHMITT (TIMOTHEE SCHMITT) a ajouté Collège Pierre Bertone à son parcours scolaire
-
Timothee SCHMITT (TIMOTHEE SCHMITT) a ajouté ECOLE LA TOURNIERE à son parcours scolaire