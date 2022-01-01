Timothy DUFFIELD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Pugey)- Pugey 1986 - 1992
-
Collège Voltaire- Besancon 1992 - 1996
-
Collège Aigremont- Roulans 1996 - 1997
-
LES GRAVIERS BLANCS- Besancon 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
11°rama- Saint aubin du cormier 1999 - 2001
-
19ème Rg - Informaticien (Informatique)- Besancon 2001 - 2007
-
Dbo Bureautique - Technico-commercial (Technique)- Besancon 2007 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Timothy DUFFIELD
-
Vit Ã :
LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg
-
NÃ© en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IT manager
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Chine - Ã‰gypte - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Japon - Madagascar - Malaisie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - Taïwan - ThaÃ¯lande
-
-
