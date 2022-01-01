Valentin BONNEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Anne (Annoeullin)- Annoeullin 2000 - 2011
-
IMMACULE CONCEPTION SECLIN- Seclin 2011 - 2013
-
Lycée Hôtelier Notre-dame De La Providence- Orchies 2013 - 2015
-
Institut Saint Vincent De Paul Loos Lez Lille- Loos 2015 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Valentin BONNEL
-
Vit à :
ANNOEULLIN, France
-
Né en :
1998 (25 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Valentin BONNEL a ajouté Institut Saint Vincent De Paul Loos Lez Lille à son parcours scolaire
-
Valentin BONNEL a ajouté Lycée Hôtelier Notre-dame De La Providence à son parcours scolaire
-
Valentin BONNEL a ajouté IMMACULE CONCEPTION SECLIN à son parcours scolaire
-
Valentin BONNEL a ajouté Ecole Sainte Anne (Annoeullin) à son parcours scolaire