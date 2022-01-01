Valentin TORTAJADA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole St Bernard De La Chapelle (75018)- Paris 1964 - 1969
-
ECOLE SAINT BERNARD- Paris 1964 - 1969
-
Collège De La Madone- Paris 1969 - 1972
-
Lycée Privé Rocroy Saint-léon- Paris 1973 - 1976
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Valentin TORTAJADA
-
Vit Ã :
PLAISIR, France
-
NÃ© en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 enfants. Après des études de Droit abandonnées, je me suis tourné vers la comptabilité et suis devenu Dir. Administratif d'un groupe de sociétés totalisant 1000 personnes. J'ai ensuite repris une petite société de peinture. Suis redevenu comptable en entreprise, suite à gros soucis de conjoncture ...
Profession :
Simple Comptable !
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu FranÃ§oise LETROU sur la photo Première D
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu Catherine LANGLADE sur la photo Première D
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu Valentin TORTAJADA sur la photo Première D
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu Michel MOUTON sur la photo Première D
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu FranÃ§oise LETROU sur la photo Seconde C
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu Pascal RAVILY sur la photo Seconde C
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu Michel MOUTON sur la photo Term D
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu Alain MONTANÃ‰ DE LA ROQUE sur la photo Term D
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu Catherine LANGLADE sur la photo Term D
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu FranÃ§oise LETROU sur la photo Term D
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu Valentin TORTAJADA sur la photo Term D
-
Valentin TORTAJADA a reconnu Valentin TORTAJADA sur la photo 9eme