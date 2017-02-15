ValÃ¨re VEYRAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    ValÃ¨re VEYRAT

  • Vit Ã  :

    ANNECY, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1973 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages