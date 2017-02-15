ValÃ¨re VEYRAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT MICHEL- Annecy 1979 - 1980
-
ECOLE QUAI JULES PHILIPPE- Annecy 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Raoul Blanchard- Annecy 1984 - 1985
-
Collège H Corbet- Saint jean d'aulps 1985 - 1988
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Thonon les bains 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Thonon les bains 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Technologique Privé Les Bressis- Seynod 1991 - 1993
-
INSTITUT FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CHU MICHALLON- Grenoble 1993 - 1996
-
IFSI CHU DE GRENOBLE- La tronche 1993 - 1996
-
Hôpitaux Universitaires- Geneve
Formation SpÃ©cialisÃ©e en Soins Intensifs & RÃ©animation (Soins Intensifs Chirurgicaux et 1 annÃ©e aux Soins Intensifs de MÃ©decine)2002 - 2004
-
Espace Compétences- Cully
Formation en Management de proximitÃ© (Cadre de santÃ©) + Formation en Management SupÃ©rieur (Cadre SupÃ©rieur)2011 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre De Secours Principal D'annecy - Sapeur-Pompier (Autre)- Annecy 1990 - 2009
-
Hopital Cantonal Universitaire De Genève - Infirmier Responsable d'UnitÃ© de Soins (Autre)- Geneve 1
Infirmier SpÃ©cialisÃ© en Soins Intensifs & rÃ©animation - (2002-2009) puis Infirmier Responsable d'UnitÃ© de Soins en Neurochirurgie depuis 20092002 - 2012
-
Hôpitaux Universitaires De Genève - Infirmier SpÃ©cialisÃ© avec Certificat FÃ©dÃ©ral (Autre)- Geneve
Infirmier SpÃ©cialisÃ© en Soins Intensifs & rÃ©animation (2002-2009) puis Infirmier Responsable d'UnitÃ© de Soins en Neurochirurgie depuis 20092002 - 2012
-
Centre De Secours Principal D'epagny - Sapeur-Pompier (Autre)- Epagny 2009 - maintenant
-
CSP EPAGNY - Sapeur-Pompier (Autre)- Epagny 2009 - maintenant
-
Etat De Genève - Direction GÃ©nÃ©rale de la SantÃ© - SMC- Geneve 2012 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Bspp - Ambulances De Réanimation Du Smg3- Paris 1997 - 2002
-
Centre D'instruction De La Bspp- Villeneuve saint georges 1997 - 1997
-
5ème Compagnie Champerret- Paris 1997 - 2002
-
21e Cnie Cs Du Plessis Clamart- Paris 1997 - 1998
Parcours club
-
Alain Sailly Dojo D'arts Martiaux- Cran gevrier 1999 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :ValÃ¨re VEYRAT
-
Vit Ã :
ANNECY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu StÃ©phane DE SOUZA sur la photo avec DESOUZ"
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu ValÃ¨re VEYRAT sur la photo avec DESOUZ"
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu ValÃ¨re VEYRAT sur la photo après une reconnaissance sous ARI...
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu Erik PIERRAT sur la photo FAE de Sous-Officier au SDIS 74
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu StÃ©phane RACHEL sur la photo FAE de Sous-Officier au SDIS 74
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu Ludovic COPPEL sur la photo classe de 4ème collège Henri CORBET Saint Jean d'Aulps
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu BÃ©atrice DE POLO sur la photo
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu Philippe LAVOREL sur la photo manoeuvre
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu StÃ©phane DE SOUZA sur la photo manoeuvre
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu Philippe LAVOREL sur la photo manoeuvre2
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu StÃ©phane DE SOUZA sur la photo manoeuvre2
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu ValÃ¨re VEYRAT sur la photo BSPP section Normand 97 / 04
-
ValÃ¨re VEYRAT a reconnu ValÃ¨re VEYRAT sur la photo manoeuvre2