Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Rene-guy Cadou (Louisfert)- Louisfert 1985 - 1993
-
Collège La Ville Aux Roses- Chateaubriant 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Guy Moquet- Chateaubriant 1997 - 2000
-
A.briand Bts Action Commerciale- Saint nazaire 2000 - 2002
-
Iup Commerce Et Vente (Ufr Droit Et Sciences Economiques)- La rochelle 2002 - 2005
-
DESS MARKETING DES SERVICES- La rochelle 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Surinvitation.com - Tf1 - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Aubervilliers 2006 - 2006
-
I Base / Business Interactif - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Neuilly sur seine 2007 - maintenant
-
Digitas France (Publicis) - Chef de projet internet (Production)- Neuilly sur seine 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Valérie BROCHARD
-
Vit à :
COLOMBES, France
-
Née le :
13 juil. 1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projets Marketing Interactif
Mes goûts et passions
