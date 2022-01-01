Valérie FAROUAULT (PECOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Pecot  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Aubergenville 1986 - 1988

  • DOMCO  - Secrétaire (Autre)

     -  Poissy 1988 - 1989

  • COLT  - Secrétaire (Autre)

     -  Courbevoie 1989 - 1990

  • Entreprise Industrielle (Læ)  - Secrétaire (Autre)

     -  Les mureaux 1991 - 1998

  • ITA SPCS  - Assistante administrative (Administratif)

     -  Change 1999 - 2008

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à toutes et à tous, n'hésitez surtout pas à me laisser un message, je vous recontacterai avec grand plaisir.
    A très bientôt
    Valou

  • Profession :

    Responsable service marchés

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :