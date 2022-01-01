Valérie FAROUAULT (PECOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS PERGAUD- Aubergenville 1973 - 1976
-
ECOLE REINE ASTRID- Aubergenville 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Aubergenville 1979 - 1984
-
LEP DU BREUIL- Mantes la ville
BEP Vente/représentation1984 - 1986
-
CENTRE DE FORMATION ROGER POTIN- Saint germain en laye
Bac pro de représentation1986 - 1988
Parcours club
-
CHATEAUX DES EGAUX- Aubergenville 1977 - 1977
-
C.s.m.a.e.- Aubergenville 1981 - 1984
-
AMAC- Cuille
Secrétaire de l'Association Festival des Mouillotins2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Pecot - Stagiaire (Autre)- Aubergenville 1986 - 1988
-
DOMCO - Secrétaire (Autre)- Poissy 1988 - 1989
-
COLT - Secrétaire (Autre)- Courbevoie 1989 - 1990
-
Entreprise Industrielle (Læ) - Secrétaire (Autre)- Les mureaux 1991 - 1998
-
ITA SPCS - Assistante administrative (Administratif)- Change 1999 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Valérie FAROUAULT (PECOT)
-
Vit à :
CUILLE, France
-
Née en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes et à tous, n'hésitez surtout pas à me laisser un message, je vous recontacterai avec grand plaisir.
A très bientôt
Valou
Profession :
Responsable service marchés
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2