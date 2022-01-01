Veronique ANTONY (GEST) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE LA COUEE- Le chesnay 1963 - 1967
Ces Parly 2- Le chesnay 1968 - 1971
Collège Charles Péguy- Le chesnay 1968 - 1971
Lycée La Bruyère- Versailles 1971 - 1974
ENEPFC- Paris 1975 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
College Lycée Institut Familial - Prof (Autre)- Montauban 1982 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Veronique ANTONY (GEST)
Vit Ã :
MONTAUBAN, France
NÃ©e en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Prof d'EPS
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Veronique ANTONY (GEST) a reconnu VÃ©ronique VÃ‰RONIQUE GESTIN (GESTIN) sur la photo La Bruyère, Seconde C123
Veronique ANTONY (GEST) a reconnu Marie-FranÃ§oise NOEL (GAXOTTE) sur la photo La Bruyère, Seconde C123
Veronique ANTONY (GEST) a reconnu Nathalie PEAN sur la photo La Bruyère, Seconde C123
Veronique ANTONY (GEST) a reconnu Christine MORQUIN sur la photo La Bruyère, Seconde C123
Veronique ANTONY (GEST) a reconnu Catherine SOYEUX (BETOU) sur la photo La Bruyère, Seconde C123
Veronique ANTONY (GEST) a reconnu Brigitte MARY (BOUGARD) sur la photo La Bruyère, Seconde C123
Veronique ANTONY (GEST) a reconnu Brigitte MARY (BOUGARD) sur la photo La Bruyère, Seconde C123
Veronique ANTONY (GEST) a ajoutÃ© Collège Charles Péguy Ã son parcours scolaire