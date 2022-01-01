Veronique BLANCHY (NAZARET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Hôtelier H. Friant- Poligny 1974 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
Chateau D'artigny - Maitre d'hotel (Autre)- Montbazon 1978 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Veronique BLANCHY (NAZARET)
Vit à :
France
Née le :
14 sept. 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Maitre d'hotel
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
1