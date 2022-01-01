Veronique CAUCHOIS (LELEU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Alexandre Ribot- Saint omer 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Alexandre Ribot- Saint omer 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Alexandre Ribot- Saint omer 1984 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Veronique CAUCHOIS (LELEU)
-
Vit Ã :
VILLENEUVE D ASCQ, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SECRETAIRE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Chine - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Laos - Maroc - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie
-
Veronique CAUCHOIS (LELEU) a reconnu Veronique CAUCHOIS (LELEU) sur la photo BTS 1ere année Secrétariat de Direction
-
Veronique CAUCHOIS (LELEU) a reconnu Veronique CAUCHOIS (LELEU) sur la photo BTS 2EME ANNEE