Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Greez Sur Roc)- Greez sur roc 1985 - 1988
Collège Val D'huisne- La ferte bernard 1987 - 1991
Cfa De La Chambre Des Métiers De La Sarthe- Le mans
apprentie vendeuse intermarche cherreau1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
Intermarché Cherreau- Cherreau 1991 - 1993
Intermarche Cherreau - Apprentie vente (Autre)- Cherreau 1991 - 1993
Fasonnage Du Perche- La ferte bernard 1995 - 1996
SOCOPA- Cherre 1997 - maintenant
Socopa Cherre- La ferte bernard
service vhs1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Veronique COUPE
Vit à :
MELLERAY, France
Née le :
20 juin 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
???????????????????
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2