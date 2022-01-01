Veronique GONZALEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Jules Ferry- Tampon 1980 - 1986
Collège De Terrain Fleury- Tampon 1986 - 1989
Collège Saint-exupéry- Madrid 1988 - 1990
Collège Pierre Curie- Gentilly 1989 - 1990
Lycée Français De Madrid- Madrid 1990 - 1992
UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA DE MADRID- Madrid 1992 - 1996
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management -escem- Poitiers 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Legrand - Formatrice (Commercial)- LIMOGES 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Veronique GONZALEZ
Vit à :
LIMOGES, France
Née en :
1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Formatrice
Mes goûts et passions
