Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Sillingy)- Sillingy 1975 - 1978
Collège Jacques Prévert- Meythet 1978 - 1982
Lycée Berthollet- Annecy 1983 - 1986
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Veronique PUCCIO-BELLEVILLE (BELLEVILLE)
Vit à :
SEYNOD, France
Née le :
14 sept. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SALUT A TOUS JE SERAIS TRES HEUREUSE DE REPRENDRE CONTACT AVEC LES COPAINS. N HESITEZ PAS A M ENVOYER UN MAIL...
Profession :
SECRETAIRE MEDICALE
Mes goûts et passions
