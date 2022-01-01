RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à PertuisLe résultat du brevet à Pertuis
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Le Parc De Lesigny (Lesigny)- Lesigny 1989 - 1996
Collège Sainte-thérèse- Ozoir la ferriere 1996 - 1999
VILLIERS SUR MARNE- Villiers sur marne 1999 - 2000
Centre Médical De Cure Et De Réadaptation- Varennes jarcy 2000 - 2005
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Brie comte robert 2000 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
ANIMALIS- Fresnes 2012 - 2013
JLI- Sens 2014 - 2014
Lyonnaise Des Eaux - See- Moissy cramayel 2014 - 2016
Rld Epinay Sous Senart- 2016 - 2016
CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES BRUNOY- Brunoy 2017 - 2017
Rld Epinay Sous Senart- 2017 - 2017
CREDIT AGRICOLE TITRES BRUNOY- Brunoy 2018 - 2018
MAIRIE DE PERTUIS- Pertuis 2018 - 2019
MAIRIE DE PERTUIS- Pertuis 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Vicky HOFFMANN
Vit à :
PERTUIS, France
Née le :
14 sept. 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
