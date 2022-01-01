Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Maternelle - Ecole Municipale De Montalieu Vercieu- Montalieu vercieu 1991 - 1991
-
ECOLE MUNICIPALE DE MONTALIEU VERCIEU- Montalieu vercieu 1991 - 1997
-
COURS PIERRE ZIMMERMANN- Lyon 1996 - 1997
-
Ecole Secondaire Privée Junior School International- Lyon 1997 - 1999
-
Mfr- Saint andre le gaz 1999 - 2000
-
Mfr- Saint andre le gaz 2000 - 2001
-
Mfr La Grive- Bourgoin jallieu 2004 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER
-
Vit à :
ANSE-BERTRAND, Canada
-
Né le :
27 nov. 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Thechnicien Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté ECOLE MUNICIPALE DE MONTALIEU VERCIEU à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté Maternelle - Ecole Municipale De Montalieu Vercieu à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté Mfr La Grive à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté Mfr à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté Mfr à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté Ecole Secondaire Privée Junior School International à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté COURS PIERRE ZIMMERMANN à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté College Zimerman à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté ECOLE MUNICIPALE DE MONTALIEU VERCIEU à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a créé l'événement : Dimitry
bron
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a ajouté Cours Pierre Zimmermann à son parcours scolaire
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a reconnu Victor CHAMPIER sur la photo Maternelle
-
Victor Antoine Louis CHAMPIER a créé l'événement : Victor
boue