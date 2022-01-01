Vincent AGNUS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Maternelle Oberlin- Strasbourg 1974 - 1977
ECOLE LOUVOIS- Strasbourg 1977 - 1982
Collège Esplanade- Strasbourg 1982 - 1986
Lycée Marie Curie- Strasbourg 1986 - 1990
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg
Master Mathématique Discrète Master Recherche Informatique Doctorat Informatique spécialisé dans le traitement d'images1990 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Stagiaire (Informatique)- ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN
Intégration d'un client bootp dans le bios d'un PABX1996 - 1996
Université Louis Pasteur - Enseignant (Informatique)- Strasbourg
Vacataire ~50h/an niveau L2 à M2 (Enseignement informatique + traitement d'images)1997 - maintenant
LSIIT - Doctorant (Informatique)- Strasbourg 1997 - 2001
Ircad (Inst. Rech. Cancer Appareil Digestif) - Chargé de recherche (Informatique)- Strasbourg
Segmentation d'images médicales 3D 3D+t, Designer logiciel2002 - 2018
Image Guided Surgery Institut - Ihu Strasbourg - Computer Scientist : Computer Vision & Machine Learning (Informatique)- Strasbourg
Computer Scientist : Computer Vision + IA/Machine Learning. Image guided surgery2018 - 2020
Orthogrid Systems - Directeur de recherche (Informatique)- Strasbourg
IA solutions for orthopaedic guided surgery2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Vincent AGNUS
Vit à :
ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN, France
Né en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargé de recherche à l'IHU Strasbourg
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
