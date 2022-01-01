Vincent AGNUS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent)  - Stagiaire (Informatique)

     -  ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN

    Intégration d'un client bootp dans le bios d'un PABX

    1996 - 1996

  • Université Louis Pasteur  - Enseignant (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg

    Vacataire ~50h/an niveau L2 à M2 (Enseignement informatique + traitement d'images)

    1997 - maintenant

  • LSIIT  - Doctorant (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg 1997 - 2001

  • Ircad (Inst. Rech. Cancer Appareil Digestif)  - Chargé de recherche (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg

    Segmentation d'images médicales 3D 3D+t, Designer logiciel

    2002 - 2018

  • Image Guided Surgery Institut - Ihu Strasbourg  - Computer Scientist : Computer Vision & Machine Learning (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg

    Computer Scientist : Computer Vision + IA/Machine Learning. Image guided surgery

    2018 - 2020

  • Orthogrid Systems  - Directeur de recherche (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg

    IA solutions for orthopaedic guided surgery

    2020 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Vincent AGNUS

  • Vit à :

    ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN, France

  • Né en :

    1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chargé de recherche à l'IHU Strasbourg

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :