Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Saint Christophe Du Lignero)- Saint christophe du ligneron 1974 - 1980
-
Collège La Proutière- Challans 1980 - 1983
-
Lycee St Joseph 85 La Roche Sur Yon- La roche sur yon 1983 - 1986
-
FAC SCIENCES ECO- Nantes 1986 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent BESSON
-
Vit à :
PRÉFAILLES, France
-
Né le :
4 juil. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
