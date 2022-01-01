Vincent BOULAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Privé Saint-andré Notre-dame- Niort 1993 - 1998
-
IUT GENIE CIVIL- La rochelle 1998 - 2000
Parcours club
-
BASKET CLUB NIORTAIS- Niort 1995 - 1999
-
UNION SPORTIVE ARSAISE- Ars en re 1998 - 1999
-
UNION SPORTIVE VILLAGEOISE- Saint clement des baleines 1999 - 2000
-
BCVO- Valdoie 2000 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
CABINET CLERGET - Assistant géomètre- Belfort 2000 - 2008
-
MAIRIE DE BELFORT - Espace-Public et Mobilités (Technique)- Belfort 2008 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Basket Club Valdoie- Valdoie 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent BOULAIN
-
Vit à :
CHAGEY, France
-
Né en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien Service Maintenance Infrastructures
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
