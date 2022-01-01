Vincent CELIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collègue Lauquié- Foix 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Gabriel Fauré- Foix 1974 - 1977
-
Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii- Toulouse 1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
AEROSPATIALE TOULOUSE- Toulouse 1981 - 1989
-
Sarl La Clé- Saint martin de caralp 1989 - 1990
-
Airbus Group- TOULOUSE 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent CELIER
-
Vit à :
SERRES SUR ARGET, France
-
Né en :
1958 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Re-marié, 1 enfant 19 ans
Informaticien chez AIRBUS FRANCE
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1