Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-paul- Lille 1983 - 1985
-
Collège Saint-benoît Effectifs Réduits- Roubaix 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Thérèse D'avila- Lille 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Saint-jude- Armentieres 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Privé Sainte-thérèse- Avesnes sur helpe 1989 - 1991
-
Université Lille 3- Villeneuve d'ascq 1991 - 1992
-
Institut Superieur Des Sciences Et Techniques Appliquees (Issta)- Dunkerque 1992 - 1994
-
Epsi (Ecole Privée Des Sciences Informatiques)- Arras 1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan Centrale (Auchan) - Développeur (Informatique)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 1994 - 1997
-
Jmbs Developpements - Chef de projet - Développeur (Informatique)- Fontanil cornillon 1997 - 1999
-
Reuters S.a. - Informaticien (Informatique)- Geneve 2000 - 2006
-
ALPHA - Développeur (Informatique)- Neuchatel 2007 - 2008
-
CARGILL INTERNATIONAL - Software engineer (Informatique)- Geneve 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent CROQUETTE
-
-
Né le :
2 nov. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous
Je suis marié et j'ai 2 enfants
Je suis ingénieur informaticien
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
