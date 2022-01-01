Vincent GABRION est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • ARCHIPEL

     -  Raon l'etape

    Actuellement Trésorier de l'association, vice-trésorier de 2004 à 2008, j'ai tout d'abord participé aux sorties culturelles avec Archipel avec un raid au Maroc et un stage de plongée en Egypte...

    1998 - 2012

Parcours entreprise

  • SAUR  - Apprenti (Autre)

     -  Ludres

    chimiste

    2003 - 2008

  • PAPETERIES DES CHATELLES

     -  Raon l'etape 2009 - 2010

  • EGOUTS EXPRESS

     -  Jarville la malgrange

    Responsable qualité ainsi que du parc des véhicules PL et VL.

    2010 - 2011

  • MALEZIEUX  - Responsable travaux

     -  Woippy 2012 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Vincent GABRION

  • Vit à :

    CHANTEHEUX, France

  • Né le :

    13 juin 1985 (36 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Coucou tous le monde les gens ...
    regardez les photos de classe et notez-vous y si vous y êtes !

  • Profession :

    Responsable travaux

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :