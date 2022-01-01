Vincent GABRION est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Therese (Raon L Etape)- Raon l'etape 1988 - 1996
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Raon l'etape 1996 - 1997
-
Collège Notre-dame De La Providence- Saint die 1997 - 2000
-
NOTRE DAME DE LA PROVIDENCE- Saint die 1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Emile Levassor- Dombasle sur meurthe 2000 - 2004
-
Lycée Emile Levassor- Dombasle sur meurthe 2000 - 2004
-
Cfa Des Métiers De L'eau Et De L'environnement- Laneuveville devant nancy 2006 - 2008
Parcours club
-
ARCHIPEL- Raon l'etape
Actuellement Trésorier de l'association, vice-trésorier de 2004 à 2008, j'ai tout d'abord participé aux sorties culturelles avec Archipel avec un raid au Maroc et un stage de plongée en Egypte...1998 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
SAUR - Apprenti (Autre)- Ludres
chimiste2003 - 2008
-
PAPETERIES DES CHATELLES- Raon l'etape 2009 - 2010
-
EGOUTS EXPRESS- Jarville la malgrange
Responsable qualité ainsi que du parc des véhicules PL et VL.2010 - 2011
-
MALEZIEUX - Responsable travaux- Woippy 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent GABRION
-
Vit à :
CHANTEHEUX, France
-
Né le :
13 juin 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou tous le monde les gens ...
regardez les photos de classe et notez-vous y si vous y êtes !
Profession :
Responsable travaux
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
