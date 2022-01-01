RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Beuvry-la-Forêt ainsi que le résulat des législatives dans le Nord ce dimanche 12 juin à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Louis Pasteur (Gruson)- Gruson 1971 - 1979
-
Collège Paul Eluard- Cysoing 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Raymond Queneau- Villeneuve d'ascq
BAC SERIE B1983 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
POLICE NATIONALE- Tourcoing 1998 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent KERLOC'H
-
Vit à :
BEUVRY LA FORET, France
-
Né le :
19 juil. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
LES ANNEES PASSENT SI VITE ET NE SEMBLENT PAS TROP LOINTAINES MALGRE TOUT...N'HESITEZ PAS A ME CONTACTER.
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Vincent KERLOC'H a reconnu Vincent KERLOC'H sur la photo CM1
-
Vincent KERLOC'H a ajouté Police Nationale à son parcours professionnel