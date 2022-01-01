Vincent LITT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE STOCKFELD- Strasbourg 1983 - 1984
-
ECOLE ZIEGELWASSER- Strasbourg 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Solignac- Strasbourg 1990 - 1994
-
LYCEE LOUIS COUFFIGNAL- Strasbourg 1993 - 1996
-
LYCEE LOUIS COUFFIGNAL- Strasbourg 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
CLESTRA HAUSERMAN - Technicien Amélioration Continue (Production)- Strasbourg 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent LITT
-
Vit à :
ERSTEIN, France
-
Né en :
1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello, je suis marié et père de trois enfants que j'adore. si vous me reconnaissez n'hésitez pas à me laisser un ptit mot.
Profession :
Technicien en amélioration continue
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3