Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • WIBAU  - Technico-commercial

     -  Champigny sur marne 1990 - 1990

  • Barber Green Wibau  - Technico-commercial

     -  Saint benoit la foret 1990 - 1993

  • EURASPHALTE  - Responsable technique

     -  Ballan mire 1993 - 2000

  • Tels-europe  - Responsable technique et commercial

     -  Sainte florence 2000 - 2009

  • Bip Diffusion  - Ingénieur responsable projetss

     -  Villebeon 2009 - 2013

  • Ammann France  - Directeur technique

     -  Creteil 2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Vincent MOTARD

  • Vit à :

    TOURS, France

  • Né en :

    1963 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable projets industriels

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

