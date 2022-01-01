Vincent MOTARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Grande Garenne- Angouleme 1974 - 1976
-
LEP MA CAMPAGNE- Angouleme
C.A.P Mécanicien ajusteur1977 - 1980
-
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Du Dauphiné- Romans sur isere
Seconde et premier pour baccalauréat technicien en mécanique général. CAP dessinateur industriel en seconde1980 - 1982
-
Lycée Technique Briffaut- Valence
Baccalauréat technique F1 construction mécanique1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
WIBAU - Technico-commercial- Champigny sur marne 1990 - 1990
-
Barber Green Wibau - Technico-commercial- Saint benoit la foret 1990 - 1993
-
EURASPHALTE - Responsable technique- Ballan mire 1993 - 2000
-
Tels-europe - Responsable technique et commercial- Sainte florence 2000 - 2009
-
Bip Diffusion - Ingénieur responsable projetss- Villebeon 2009 - 2013
-
Ammann France - Directeur technique- Creteil 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent MOTARD
-
Vit à :
TOURS, France
-
Né en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable projets industriels
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
