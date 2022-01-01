Vincent PASCAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Nixdorf (Siemens)  - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  CERGY

    Etudes de marchés, développement d'applicatifs bureautiques pour le service.

    1993 - 1995

  • SEPRIM  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Noisy le grand

    Développement et administration d'applicatifs Lotus Notes. Qualiticien : Certification ISO 9001

    1996 - 1997

  • LGS FRANCE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Malakoff

    Prestataire de service : Ingénieur Lotus Notes, Développement, Administration, Support.

    1997 - 2000

  • IBM AS

     -  Malakoff

    LGS => IBM AS

    2000 - 2010

  • Ecom-cs  - Consultant Lotus Notes

     -  Paris

    En prestation à la SG CIB

    2010 - 2016

  • Ecom-cs  - Support MS Office 365 (Informatique)

     -  Ho chi minh ville 2016 - 2020

  • Ecom-cs  - Ingénieur MS365 (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    En prestation aux Mousquetaires

    2020 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Vincent PASCAULT

  • Vit à :

    PONTOISE, France

  • Né le :

    21 nov. 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Découvrir découvrir...

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :