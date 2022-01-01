Vincent PASCAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE VILLEBOURBON- Montauban 1978 - 1983
FERDINAN BUISSON- Montauban 1978 - 1983
ECOLE NATIONALE DE MUSIQUE- Montauban 1979 - 1992
Collège Jean Jaurès- Montauban 1983 - 1987
Lycée Michelet- Montauban 1987 - 1991
Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii- Toulouse
1ère année DEUG Sciences DUE Administration UNIX chez Bull1991 - 1993
Institut Des Techniques Informatiques (Itin)- Cergy
AL9, Filière technique1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Nixdorf (Siemens) - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- CERGY
Etudes de marchés, développement d'applicatifs bureautiques pour le service.1993 - 1995
SEPRIM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Noisy le grand
Développement et administration d'applicatifs Lotus Notes. Qualiticien : Certification ISO 90011996 - 1997
LGS FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Malakoff
Prestataire de service : Ingénieur Lotus Notes, Développement, Administration, Support.1997 - 2000
IBM AS- Malakoff
LGS => IBM AS2000 - 2010
Ecom-cs - Consultant Lotus Notes- Paris
En prestation à la SG CIB2010 - 2016
Ecom-cs - Support MS Office 365 (Informatique)- Ho chi minh ville 2016 - 2020
Ecom-cs - Ingénieur MS365 (Informatique)- Paris
En prestation aux Mousquetaires2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Vincent PASCAULT
Vit à :
PONTOISE, France
Né le :
21 nov. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Découvrir découvrir...
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Andorre - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Cambodge - Canada - Corée du Sud - Croatie - Espagne - États-Unis - Grèce - Italie - Kosovo - Macédoine - Malaisie - Maroc - Mexique - Monténégro - Pays-Bas - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - Singapour - Slovénie - Suisse - Taïwan - Thaïlande - Viêt Nam
