Vincent PERCOT-TETU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Eugène Fromentin- La rochelle 1990 - 1994
-
Collège Eugène Fromentin- La rochelle 1990 - 1993
-
Collège Le Fief Des Galères- Aytre 1993 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel De Rompsay- La rochelle 1996 - 1998
-
ROMPSAY- La rochelle 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Poitiers 1998 - 1999
-
CFA LE PRIEURE- La rochelle 1999 - 2002
-
Collège Le Fief Des Galères- Aytre 2012 - 2013
Parcours club
-
Rhc17- La rochelle 1998 - maintenant
-
Roller Hockey Club 17 - Rhc17- La rochelle 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Vincent PERCOT-TETU
-
Vit Ã :
AYTRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Vincent PERCOT-TETU a ajoutÃ© Collège Eugène Fromentin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Vincent PERCOT-TETU a ajoutÃ© Lycée Professionnel De Rompsay Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Vincent PERCOT-TETU a reconnu Vincent PERCOT-TETU sur la photo N1 a nice
-
Vincent PERCOT-TETU a reconnu Vincent PERCOT-TETU sur la photo equipe premiere
-
Vincent PERCOT-TETU a reconnu Alexandre LAGARDE sur la photo 3émeD
-
Vincent PERCOT-TETU a reconnu Vincent PERCOT-TETU sur la photo 3émeD