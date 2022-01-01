Vincent PERIES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
SAINTE LOUISE DE MARILLAC- Paris 1988 - 1990
-
Collège Blaise Pascal- Viarmes 1990 - 1991
-
Collège André Malraux- Louvres 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Professionnel Du Bâtiment - Saint Lambert- Paris 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
EXTAND - Chef d'équipe (Production)- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 1995 - 1996
-
EXTAND - Chef de Quai (Production)- Gennevilliers 1996 - 1999
-
Gls France (Ex Extand) - Responsable d'exploitation (Production)- Roissy en france 2000 - 2005
-
SNC PRIMO PRODIREST - Responsable d'exploitation (Production)- Argenteuil 2005 - 2007
-
Movianto France - Responsable Process Opérationnels (Production)- Gonesse 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
FONTEVRAULT- Saumur 1999 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent PERIES
-
Vit à :
MARLY LA VILLE, France
-
Né le :
18 avril 1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable process opérationnels
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1