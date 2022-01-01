Vincent PERIES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • EXTAND  - Chef d'équipe (Production)

     -  Roissy aeroport ch de gau 1995 - 1996

  • EXTAND  - Chef de Quai (Production)

     -  Gennevilliers 1996 - 1999

  • Gls France (Ex Extand)  - Responsable d'exploitation (Production)

     -  Roissy en france 2000 - 2005

  • SNC PRIMO PRODIREST  - Responsable d'exploitation (Production)

     -  Argenteuil 2005 - 2007

  • Movianto France  - Responsable Process Opérationnels (Production)

     -  Gonesse 2007 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Vincent PERIES

  • Vit à :

    MARLY LA VILLE, France

  • Né le :

    18 avril 1977 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable process opérationnels

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages