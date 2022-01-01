Vincent PRUNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • OXADIS  - Délégué Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint quentin fallavier 2003 - 2004

  • GROSFILLEX  - Chef de secteur (Commercial)

     -  Oyonnax 2004 - 2007

  • KONE ASCENCEUR  - Inspecteur des Ventes (Commercial)

     -  Nancy 2007 - 2008

  • WOLFCRAFT  - Chef de Secteur est (54-57-55-88-67-68-70-90) (Commercial)

     -  Rosny sous bois 2009 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Vincent PRUNIER

  • Vit à :

    MONTENOY, France

  • Né le :

    24 mai 1978 (45 ans)

  • Profession :

    Chef de Secteur

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

