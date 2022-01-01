Vincent PRUNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JEUYETE- Pompey 1981 - 1990
Collège Saint-léon Ix Devallée- Nancy 1989 - 1993
Collège St Leon- Nancy 1990 - 1993
Lycée Frédéric Chopin- Nancy 1993 - 1995
Lycée Arthur Varoquaux- Tomblaine 1995 - 1997
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1997 - 1998
Iut Charlemagne (Nancy 2) - Tech De Co- Nancy 1998 - 2000
Iup Ingénierie Commerce Vente De Paris Xi- Sceaux 2000 - 2002
Parcours club
Entente Sportive Custines-malleloy- Custines 1987 - 2004
Jorkyball Nancy- Nancy 2005 - maintenant
Etoile Club Sofreb- Custines 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
OXADIS - Délégué Commercial (Commercial)- Saint quentin fallavier 2003 - 2004
GROSFILLEX - Chef de secteur (Commercial)- Oyonnax 2004 - 2007
KONE ASCENCEUR - Inspecteur des Ventes (Commercial)- Nancy 2007 - 2008
WOLFCRAFT - Chef de Secteur est (54-57-55-88-67-68-70-90) (Commercial)- Rosny sous bois 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Vincent PRUNIER
Vit à :
MONTENOY, France
Né le :
24 mai 1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Secteur
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - États-Unis - France - Italie - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Turquie